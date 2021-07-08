Michaels is once again offering a virtual summer camp to teach kids all about crafting. Children who participate in Camp Creatology will learn to make a variety of arts and crafts, from paper caterpillars to dreamcatchers made of yarn and beads.
The virtual classes are designed to help kids explore and express their personalities. Listen as Jen Harness, Director of Content & Experience for Michaels, shares more on what children will experience this summer.
Camp Creatology will be held on Zoom at 4pm (CT) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from July 12th - August 6th.
To sign up, click here.