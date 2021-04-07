White Bluffs Trailhead
Courtesy: Randy Way

Are you looking for something fun to do as a family while your kids are on spring break? Local families may consider taking a mini day trip across Eastern Washington.

The region is full of parks, trails and beautiful destinations, many of which are within a two-hour drive.

Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, is an avid explorer who often takes mini day trips with his family to learn about the area. He came up with a list of some landmarks you can likely get to in two hours or less.

Mini Day Trip Ideas Within a 2-Hour Drive:

  • Ginkgo Petrified Forest
  • Palouse Falls State Park
  • White Bluffs Trailhead/Ringold
  • Boulder Cave
  • Potholes State Park
  • McNary Wildlife Refuge
  • Twin Sisters Trail – near Wallula Junction
  • McNary Dam Fish Ladder

Randy says taking a mini day trip as a family not only encourages exploration, but it also gives kids and parents a much-needed break from technology.

