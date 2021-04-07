Are you looking for something fun to do as a family while your kids are on spring break? Local families may consider taking a mini day trip across Eastern Washington.
The region is full of parks, trails and beautiful destinations, many of which are within a two-hour drive.
Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, is an avid explorer who often takes mini day trips with his family to learn about the area. He came up with a list of some landmarks you can likely get to in two hours or less.
Mini Day Trip Ideas Within a 2-Hour Drive:
- Ginkgo Petrified Forest
- Palouse Falls State Park
- White Bluffs Trailhead/Ringold
- Boulder Cave
- Potholes State Park
- McNary Wildlife Refuge
- Twin Sisters Trail – near Wallula Junction
- McNary Dam Fish Ladder
Randy says taking a mini day trip as a family not only encourages exploration, but it also gives kids and parents a much-needed break from technology.