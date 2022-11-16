Building Blocks of the Future: National Education Support Professionals Day

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
It's American Education Week and Wednesday, November 16 is National Education Support Professionals Day.
Toni Neidhold, the Human Resources Director of the Kennewick School District, sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the day's importance.
"I think that everybody that works in education plays a part in impacting a student's life," Neidhold says.
Today we honor all the professionals that play a role, including janitors, nutrition staff, classroom aides, bus drivers and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.