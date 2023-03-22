RICHLAND, Wash. - Chaplaincy Health Care has made changes to the Cork's Place Kid's Grief Center. Dr. William Waters, the Director of Spiritual and Community Care, sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about what's new and about an upcoming fundraiser.
The 7th Annual Heart of Healing fundraiser and benefit auction is on April 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel in Pasco. There will be dinner, entertainment, a live auction, a silent auction and artwork by Cork's Place.
Single tickets are $125 and couples tickets are $200. You can buy tickets or donate at event.auctria.com/531a2ebd-272e-4d18-b15e-8cdabef5300b/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.