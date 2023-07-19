PENDLETON, Ore. - July 19, you can join an exciting geology adventure coming to Pendleton. The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is traveling across Oregon to different libraries sharing the "Oregon Rocks!" program.
The Education Manager at the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, Mia Jackson, says that its all through hands-on learning.
"It's basically like a small museum set up in a library with hands on interactive stuff to play with and learn about Oregon's geology and rocks," says Jackson
The program talks explores the dynamic forces that have shaped Oregon's landscape over time.
The Museum of Natural and Cultural History is on University of Oregon's campus and plans to take its program to over 80 communities this summer.
"The program is developed for the general public, but the target is elementary and their families," says Jackson. "Some adults have come up to me afrer the program and let me know that they've learned a lot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.