TIETON, Wash. - Partners in Care of Tri-Cities is hosting a charity run/walk to benefit head and neck cancer patients. This charity event is taking place on Saturday April 19 at 9 a.m. at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.

Deborah Culverhouse, a representative for Partners in Care Tri-Cities and Jason Rosenblum, a recipient of support from Partners in Care visited Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the upcoming event and their experience with PIC. 

Head & Neck 5K