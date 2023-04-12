TIETON, Wash. - Partners in Care of Tri-Cities is hosting a charity run/walk to benefit head and neck cancer patients. This charity event is taking place on Saturday April 19 at 9 a.m. at Columbia Point Marina in Richland.
Deborah Culverhouse, a representative for Partners in Care Tri-Cities and Jason Rosenblum, a recipient of support from Partners in Care visited Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about the upcoming event and their experience with PIC.
