PASCO, WA - Pasco Parks and Rec is keeping kids engaged in learning this summer with Virtual Summer STEAM Camps.
In the above video, Brent Kubalek, Pasco Recreation Services Manager, explains the educational games and activities available for children who participate in the online experience.
Pasco Parks and Rec is teaming up with national tech-education leader Black Rocket to provide a variety of live courses in coding, game design, eSports, virtual reality and more.
Registration starts at $149.
For more information and to register, visit blackrocket.com/online/pas/.