Kids and teens may be itching to spend time with their friends again now that Washington State is in Phase 3. As COVID-19 restrictions ease and more places reopen, it is possible for youth to safely reconnect with their peers.
Dr. William Waters, Psychologist and Division Director with Comprehensive Health Care, says resuming activities they know and love could positively impact their mental health.
Listen as Dr. Waters shares some safe activities for students in Phase 3, on behalf of KEY Connection and the Benton-Franklin Health District.