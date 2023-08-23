PASCO, Wash. - Sacajawea Historical State Park will be hosting lots of events and fun activities that kids can look forward to this fall.
Mary Keffer, a Park Ranger at Sacajawea Historical State Park, says the park will be hosting a Paddle Safe Washington program in September for kids 11-18 years old.
"Registration is free and kids will receive a free life jacket," Ranger Keffer said. "They get to spend two hours out on the water receiving instruction."
Ranger Keffer says September 23 and 24 Sacajawea State Park will be hosting a Living History Museum.
"It's a wonderful experience for kids and families to come out and learn all about local history," said Ranger Keffer.
Getting your kids involved
Washington State Parks also offers a Junior Ranger Program. Ranger Keffer says Sacajawea State Park provides both English and Spanish booklets for kids.
After kids fill out the free booklet with activities teaching them about Washington State Parks, they can bring them back.
"We swear them into Junior Rangers and they receive their badge," says Ranger Keffer.
Check Out Washington
When it comes to visiting Washington State Parks, a Discover Pass is required if you bring a car or vehicle. Ranger Keffer says if you would like to get your Discover Pass libraries in our area have the "Check out Washington" program.
According to Ranger Keffer, you can check out a pass from your local library for up to a week.
"Mid-Columbia Libraries has them, Walla Walla, Yakima, Walla Walla Rural Library District, so our area libraries have those passes that you can check out," said Ranger Keffer.
