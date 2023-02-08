KENNEWICK, Wash. -
It's National Boy Scouts of America Day, according to the National Today Calendar. In 2019, the Boy Scouts of America began incorporating girls into the program and it's now more commonly referred to as Scouts BSA.
Both boys and girls are known as "scouts." More than 31,000 girls have joined Scouts BSA since they began letting girls in with more than 33,000 girl troops in Scouts BSA nationwide.
Two local scout siblings, Adi Motkuri and Sai Motkuri, joined Wake Up Nonstop Local to share what they've learned since being a scout and why it's important.
Adi said she joined the BSA Scouts program when they first introduced girls into the program four years ago. Adi has earned many badges and says her favorite part is getting to learn all the different skills. Sai says his favorite badge is the one he earned from debating because he loves to debate and sees a future in debating.
Adi is an Eagle Scout in Troop 219, which is the highest achievement attainable. Sai is a First Class scout and is in Troop 190. Both of these troops are chartered to Hillspring Church in Richland.
If you're interested in enrolling your children and/or grandchildren in the Scouts BSA program, then you can find a local scout program at beascout.scouting.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.