Kennewick, Wash -
Christmas is this weekend and there are some families in our area that are struggling to get presents for their children. However, kids and families can get toys for free from Santa at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick!
Tim Berry joined Wake Up Nonstop Local this morning to tell us all about this event. Tim will be dressed up as Santa and handing out toys to kids from 3-4:30 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m.
This event is tomorrow and it starts at 3 p.m. There is a toy limit for one toy per child and children will be able to look through Santa Tim's bag and pick out a toy!
This is at the ice skating rink at the Toyota Arena. Children that are 3 years and under are not allowed to skate, but Santa Tim will also be outside the arena to give toys to the children that cannot skate.
Remember to dress warm and head on over for a good time and presents from Santa!
