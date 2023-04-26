KENNEWICK, Wash. - If you're looking for a fun and educational summer activity for the older kids or grandchildren in your home, then look no further. The Tri-Cities STEM Career Academy is coming to Kennewick High School from June 20-23.
Jodi Henderson with Benton PUD sat down with Wake Up NonStop Local to talk about the Tri-Cities STEM Career Academy.
This is a 4-day event where kids entering 10-12th grade can get hands-on learning experience for many different things such as building a solar-powered car or drone. Students must be 15-18 years old and must have a GPA of 2.5 or higher.
Students will be able to learn from industry professionals, explore careers in energy and agriculture, build a network of professionals and much more.
Applications for this program are due Friday, April 28. You can apply at this link. https://fwee.org/education/teacher-student-opportunities/academy/tri-cities-academy/tri-cities-academy-application/
It costs $175 to register and this includes food, materials and transportation for field trips. The application also includes scholarship information. Notification of participation will be emailed to you by May 26.
For more information, you can visit https://fwee.org/tricitiesacademy
