Families looking to explore the Pacific Northwest may consider checking places off this Summer Bucket List. Here are some of the top destinations and experiences recommended by the community.
Summer 2021 Bucket List
Places to visit:
- Multnomah Falls (Near Portland, OR)
- Palouse Falls (Eastern WA)
- Snoqualmie Falls (Western WA)
- Teneriffe Falls and Mount Teneriffe Loop (Near North Bend, WA)
- Diablo Lake (North Cascades)
- Harris Park and Campground (Along the Walla Walla River)
- Pioneer Park Aviary (Walla Walla, WA)
- Jump Off Joe (Horse Heaven Hills, WA)
- Mount Rainier National Park (Near Tacoma, WA)
- Silver Falls State Park and the Trail of Ten Falls (Sublimity, OR)
- Fort Stevens Campground (Near Astoria, OR)
- Cannon Beach (OR)
- Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve (Near Ketchum, ID)
- Ginkgo Petrified Forest (Vantage, WA)
- White Bluffs Trailhead (Tri-Cities, WA)
- Maryhill Stonehenge (Goldendale, WA)
- Blue Mountain Lavender Farm (Lowden, WA)
- Applegate Blueberry Farm (Burbank, WA)
- Bill's Berry Farm (Grandview, WA)
Experiences:
- Walla Walla Sweets Game at Borleske Stadium
- Prosser Balloon Rally
- Have a picnic while road-tripping across Chinook Pass, Cayuse Pass and White Pass
To submit suggestions for the Summer 2021 Bucket List, email Madeline Carter at madeline.carter@nbcrightnow.com.