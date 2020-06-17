TRI-CITIES, WA - As students head into summer break, they run the risk of experiencing "summer slide," a term that refers to a loss of learning during the summer months. To prevent them from losing up to two months of knowledge gathered during the school year, parents can provide a fun variety of learning opportunities for their kids.
In the video above, Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, shares some tips for parents and ideas to keep children learning throughout the summer.
Tips for Parents:
- Remember every child is different - what works for one kid may or may not work for another.
- Stress-free learning is the best type of learning for summertime!
- Get creative - learning can take on many forms.
Summer Learning Opportunities for Kids:
- Find a new hobby
- Learn through nature - i.e. visit state park, wildlife center, go hiking, etc.
- Read for 20 minutes a day (or listen to an audiobook)
- Take an online course
- AP test prep