TRI-CITIES, Wash. - No more floaties: swimming lessons are available for kids across Kennewick, Richland, and Pasco.
Watch as CBRC Health & Wellness Clinic Aquatics Director, Kari Woelber, shares the benefits of learning to swim and where to take lessons.
Woelber says parents can find lessons in the area with a simple Google search. Additionally, she tells us swimming lessons are offered at neighborhood pools, CBRC, Life Quest, Pacific Clinic, and through the City of Kennewick, Richland and Pasco.
