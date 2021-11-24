Get your stretchy pants ready: the Wake Up team is talking Thanksgiving traditions and turkey!
Madeline, Xochitl, and Lindsey share the community's favorite Thanksgiving memories and Turkey Day foods, as seen on the NBC Right Now Facebook Page.
Wake Up NW Anchor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get your stretchy pants ready: the Wake Up team is talking Thanksgiving traditions and turkey!
Madeline, Xochitl, and Lindsey share the community's favorite Thanksgiving memories and Turkey Day foods, as seen on the NBC Right Now Facebook Page.
Currently in Kennewick
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up to get breaking news, weather forecasts, and more in your email inbox.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.