TRI-CITIES, WA - The "Teach to Learn" method can help kids master their homework outside of the classroom. Students take on the role of teachers and show their parents or siblings how to do the work.
In the interactive video above, Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan of Kennewick and Richland, shares his top 3 recommendations for homework help:
- Teach to learn - Instead of teaching your student how to do their homework problems, have your student teach you! When kids work out problems on their own, they are more likely to understand the process of getting to the answer.
- Change it up - If your child starts to get frustrated, change roles or take a break. This can prevent meltdowns, arguments, or other frustrations in the learning process.
- Be vulnerable - Show your child it is okay to make mistakes, even as an adult.
For more information on homework help, call Sylvan Learning of Richland at 509-240-1182.