KENNEWICK, Wash. -
In this week's Building Blocks of the Future, we talk with Jet Richardson, the Project Manager of Leadership Tri-Cities and Diana Izaguirre, the Development Director of Domestic Violence Services of Benton & Franklin Counties about the thrift store they're helping put together for survivors of domestic violence.
Leadership Tri-Cities partnered with DVSBF to help bring this thrift store to life.
The thrift store will be for DVSBF survivors. This type of resource is important because many in dv situations leave these with just the clothes on their backs.
The thrift store will have clothes, toys for children, furniture, home decor and many other items that survivors can take for free. However, anyone can shop from the thrift store and the funds will go towards DVSBF.
The thrift store is set to open later in April, but there will be a fundraiser fashion show at the Uptown Theater in Richland on April 1st to help bring awareness to the store and raise money.
