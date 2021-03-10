As kids continue to suffer from pandemic-related stress and anxiety, many are in need of ways to have fun and focus on the positives. That being said, it may be time for a family game night!
Tri-City Area Gaming shared their list of top games with us for kids of all ages.
Younger kids:
- Jenga
- Connect Four
- Chess
- Forbidden Island / Forbidden Desert
12 and up:
- Settlers of Catan
- Dixit
Playing games as a family is not only fun, but it can also be a positive outlet for kids navigating mental health challenges during the pandemic.