As kids continue to suffer from pandemic-related stress and anxiety, many are in need of ways to have fun and focus on the positives. That being said, it may be time for a family game night!

Tri-City Area Gaming shared their list of top games with us for kids of all ages.

Younger kids:

  • Jenga
  • Connect Four
Age 8 and up:
  • Chess
  • Forbidden Island / Forbidden Desert

12 and up:

  • Settlers of Catan
  • Dixit

Playing games as a family is not only fun, but it can also be a positive outlet for kids navigating mental health challenges during the pandemic.

