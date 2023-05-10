"Music is a universal language"
TRI-CITIES, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Steel Band Association is a non-profit organization promoting world music through education and music performance. Kyle Caldwell is a director from TCSBA and says music can be spoken across all cultures, no matter what language you speak.
"We think it's important that kids see a little bit of everything," says Caldwell. TCSBA has two steel drum bands and two marimba bands that perform music from Trinidadian culture and African cultures as well as rock and classical.
Upcoming events and summer classes can be found on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.