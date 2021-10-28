KENNEWICK, WA - Families are invited to celebrate Halloween, help out local food banks and support small businesses at the 2nd Annual Tri-Cities Trunk-Or-Treat.
In the video above, Joe Thornton, Event Organizer and Owner of Total Impact Training and Sports Performance, walks the community through all the details of the drive-thru event this Halloween.
The Tri-Cities Trunk-Or-Treat is on Sunday, October 31st from 2-5 p.m. in the Toyota Center parking lot.
The community is asked to bring a canned good for candy. All proceeds will be donated to Second Harvest food bank.
Total Impact is requesting candy donations leading up to the event. Candy can be dropped off at Total Impact Training and Sports Performance Gym, located at 3500 W. Clearwater Ave. Ste. C in Kennewick.
Local businesses interested in setting up a booth to give out candy can simply set up for free at 11:30 a.m. in the Toyota Center parking lot.