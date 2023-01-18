PASCO, Wash. -
The upcoming Tri-City Family Expo is going beyond the galaxy. It's not just for sci-fi fans because there's fun for everyone.
Dee Pridemore is helping organize this event and she broke down all the things that you can do at this event on Jan. 20-21.
You can talk a galactic walk through a tunnel of over 2,000 balloons, play free arcade games, watch live performances, eat food, shop local vendors, play cornhole, win prizes and so much more.
Games include virtual reality rides, old school arcade games, professional face painting and a Lego building contest to name a few.
For all you speed demon crawlers, there will be a diaper derby on Saturday. The fastest baby will win a $100 gift certificate for Dino on the GO! services. They'll also get a box of diapers, a trophy you can take home. Those interested can register their baby at tcfamilyexpo.com
Children under the age of 2 get in for free and costumes are highly encouraged. May the force be with you as you compete in a family costume contest. The winning family will receive a $500 visa gift card.
The costumes don't end there as you can dress up your pre-schoolers for a costume contest.
Don't leave the event without commemorating the event by getting a picture with your favorite characters from Star Wars!
For tickets and more information, you can head to viproductions.org
