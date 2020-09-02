TRI-CITIES, WA - Navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic is a challenge for all of us, adults and children alike. While kids may or may not be struggling themselves, they'll likely notice if their parents are. Sharing your struggles with your kids can, in turn, teach them how to cope with difficult emotions.
Dr. Scott Grewe from Sageview Youth Psychology says that's why it's important for parents to model healthy emotional expression. Listen as he shares his advice and resources to help kids and teens cope with anxiety and depression.
Here are Dr. Grewe's tips for parents looking to model healthy emotions for their kids:
- Don't wallow in it - move through the grief to acceptance
- Stay in your "big brain" – don't let your emotions take over
- Relationships with others enhance our well-being and resilience
- Acknowledge uncertainty, but be confident and find comfort in your decisions
Dr. Grewe also shared some book recommendations and other resources to teach kids and teens to cope with anxiety and depression.
Books for younger children:
- What to Do When You Worry Too Much: A Kid's Guide to Overcoming Anxiety by Dawn Huebner
- Understanding Myself: A Kid's Guide to Intense Emotions and Strong Feelings by Mary Lamia
- My Emotions by Isabelle Filliozat and Virgine Limousin
For tweens/teens, Dr. Grewe suggests:
- My Anxious Mind: A Teen's Guide to Anxiety and Panic by Michael Tompkins & Katherine Martinez
- "Mindfulness for Teens" (http://mindfulnessforteens.com/)
- Apps: "Calm" "Headspace" & "10% Happier" - for stress management, self-awareness, and self-care