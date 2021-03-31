As local museums prepare to reopen, you may consider going with your kids. The experience of visiting a museum could improve student mental health.
Susan Duffin, Director of Development & Board Relations for the Yakima Valley Museum, says visiting a museum can help youth develop a sense of belonging.
According to Duffin, the experience also promotes:
- Active engagement: visual, auditory, kinesthetic & reading/writing
- Reflection: making meaning of one's experience
She says going to a museum can enhance mental health and well-being in the following ways:
- Teaches students healthy ways to cope with stress
- Gives them a break from their normal routine/technology
- Allows kids/teens to help or connect with others
- Provides students the opportunity to learn and spend meaningful time with peers
The Yakima Valley Museum will reopen its doors to the public on April 15th, 2021. To learn more about the museum's reopening and new features/exhibits, click here.