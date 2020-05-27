TRI-CITIES, WA - Volunteering can teach kids important life skills and help them understand the importance of helping others. Even during a global pandemic, there are still ways for children to make a difference in their community.
Listen as Madeline Carter talks with Randy Way, Executive Director of Sylvan Learning of the Tri-Cities, about the value of volunteering and what opportunities are out there for kids.
In his own words, Way says volunteering is valuable because it makes the community and society stronger as a whole. He says it increases empathy and ownership, and helps kids understand the importance of making a difference.
Here are his recommendations for parents looking for volunteer opportunities:
- Keep your eyes open for organizations in need
- Depending on how old your kids are, you may want to start as a family
- Encourage teens to volunteer in areas that align with their passions
- Be a model for your kids by doing community service
If you're looking for ways to help out during COVID-19, Way suggests:
- Sew masks, create mini-food banks, buy someone's groceries
- Clean up trash around the community
- Ask teachers how you can help them
- Email non-profits to see if they need virtual support
- Look around. Many people could use a little extra love right now