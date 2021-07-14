RICHLAND, WA - The REACH Museum invites local kids to learn about a variety of topics this summer through a new, interactive program called "Weekends at The REACH."

weekends at the reach
Birds Hike

Pauline Schafer, Education Manager at The REACH, says the program is free with museum admission and features hands-on science, engineering, and art activities. Participants can learn about a new topic every week. Schafer says content is geared toward elementary-age students, but open to all ages.

Anniversary Artwork

Weekends at The REACH take place every Friday and Sunday from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Upcoming topics include Building Challenges with Imagination Playground Blocks on July 16th, 17th, and 18th, and Investigating Water Bugs on July 23rd, 24th, & 25th.

For more information on Weekends at The REACH, visit the museum's website.