Ditch the vinegar, kids can dye Easter eggs with just Kool-Aid! Madeline and Monty are getting festive ahead of Easter weekend with a fun, fast and unique way for families to dye hard-boiled eggs.

Watch as they use Kool-Aid packets to create a rainbow of an egg carton in minutes!

Kool-Aid Dyed Easter Eggs

What You Need:

  • Hard-boiled eggs
  • Kool-Aid packets (different flavors/colors)
  • Cups or bowls big enough to fit an egg
  • Water
  • Spoons to remove eggs when done

Simply stir a packet of Kool-Aid into a small cup or bowl with enough water to fit a hard-boiled egg. Let sit for 2-5 minutes and remove the egg from the mixture to reveal a uniquely colorful egg!