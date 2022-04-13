Ditch the vinegar, kids can dye Easter eggs with just Kool-Aid! Madeline and Monty are getting festive ahead of Easter weekend with a fun, fast and unique way for families to dye hard-boiled eggs.
Watch as they use Kool-Aid packets to create a rainbow of an egg carton in minutes!
Kool-Aid Dyed Easter Eggs
What You Need:
- Hard-boiled eggs
- Kool-Aid packets (different flavors/colors)
- Cups or bowls big enough to fit an egg
- Water
- Spoons to remove eggs when done
Simply stir a packet of Kool-Aid into a small cup or bowl with enough water to fit a hard-boiled egg. Let sit for 2-5 minutes and remove the egg from the mixture to reveal a uniquely colorful egg!
