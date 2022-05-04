KENNEWICK, Wash. - The READY! for Kindergarten program offers a variety of free tools and resources to help parents prepare kids for kindergarten, from books to visual learning activities.
Executive Director of the Children's Reading Foundation of the Mid-Columbia, Leanne Purcell, says it is never to early for children to start getting ready to attend school. The READY! program is available for kids as young as zero and up to age five.
Families can complete the READY! for Kindergarten program anytime and anywhere, as the E-Learning Workshop is offered completely online.
The program is free for families living in Kennewick. Residents in surrounding areas will pay $110 for the first workshop and $75 per additional workshop, according to the READY! website.
The Spring Session is going on until May 31st, 2022. Parents can sign up and read more about it here.
For more information about the program, call 509-222-5035 or send a text to 702-812-4619. Those interested can also email erin@read20minutes.com for additional details.
