KENNEWICK, WA - Taking time to teach mindfulness to kids can help them build awareness and understanding. Lincoln Elementary in Kennewick is going above and beyond to do just that.
"Mindfulness is something that helps you understand your emotions... your reactions, and what you do about them," says Kara Lamb, Reading Intervention Teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
Shannon McFadden, a First Grade Teacher, says mindfulness is a daily habit in her classroom. Every morning, she walks her students through a mindfulness routine that includes breathing techniques, yoga stretches and dances. She also provides a "safe spot" where kids go to calm down.
McFadden has charts on display that categorize the emotions into colors. She then uses these colors, or zones, to describe to her students how each emotion feels. Visuals help children understand what emotions like "joy" and "anger" look like in real life. According to McFadden, this helps students develop an early form of emotional intelligence.
Lamb says she has seen "dramatic changes in student behavior" since the school started incorporating these strategies.
Behavioral changes are not only beneficial in the classroom, but they can also be taught at home.
McFadden shared her advice for parents, "They can provide a safe space for kids to go when they need to think or take a break. They can provide yoga mats or little stuffed animals to hold and squish when they might feel angry or sad... They can provide paper and coloring crayons for the kids to do art," she says.
"Staying in the present... is a huge part of it," she adds.
Lamb recommends using mobile apps like Calm and Headspace to help teach mindfulness to kids. Both apps are free for iOs and Android.
As for teachers who want to bring mindfulness to their own classroom, McFadden advises they read Mindfulness for Teachers by Patricia Jennings.