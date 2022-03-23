TRI-CITIES, WA - The Tri-Cities is facing a shortage of lifeguards in 2022, after two pandemic summers. The CBRC Health & Wellness Clinic is recruiting new lifeguards with upcoming training courses.
CBRC Aquatics Director, Kari Woelber, and lifeguard, Tiersten Stevens, share what it takes to become a local lifeguard, and why it can be a great summer job for those 15 and older.
CBRC is offering Red Cross Lifeguard Training on April 4th-9th. Additionally, a pre-course swim will take place on April 15th, with more trainings available on April 22nd, 23rd, 29th, 30th, and May 7th.
To sign up and read more about upcoming courses, visit the CBRC website or call 509-943-8416.
CBRC Health and Wellness Clinic is located at 1776 Terminal Drive in Richland.
Lifeguard certification is also available through Pacific Clinic, the City of Kennewick and Pasco Parks and Recreation.
