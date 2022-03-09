TRI-CITIES, WA - As the war goes on in Ukraine, children may have a difficult time understanding the crisis and its impact worldwide. Parents can play a vital role in helping kids comprehend the complexity of the invasion.
Tri-Cities mom of three, Lindsay Skalski, says it starts with having an open and honest conversation. In the video above, she shares how she helped her kids understand the Ukraine crisis, and their connection to it as part of a Ukrainian family.
