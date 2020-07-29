BENTON CITY, WA - As students prepare for a possible return to school in the fall, some parents may be concerned about kids contracting the coronavirus. Since there is still so much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and kids, a local pediatrician at is addressing current concerns and offering advice for parents.
In the video above, Dr. David Carl, MD, Pediatrician at Prosser Memorial Health's Benton City Clinic, explains how the virus affects kids, current statistics, and what parents should know before sending children back to school.