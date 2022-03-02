TRI-CITIES, WA - Miss Tri-Cities Outstanding Teen 2022, Kaiya Bates, is on a mission to advocate for mental health awareness among local teens.
Every year on March 2nd, World Teen Mental Wellness Day reminds people worldwide about the importance of mental health and self care, specifically among teenagers.
Kaiya's passion for helping others with anxiety stems from personal experience. In the video above, she shares her journey overcoming selective mutism as a child, to holding a title today that gives her a platform for public speaking.
As part of her activism through the Miss America Organization, Kaiya created an Instagram account to share positive messages and resources for others who may be struggling. Anyone battling mental health issues or anxiety is encouraged to follow the page for updates.
