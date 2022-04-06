KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Royal Family Fairy Tale Ball will soon make a big return to the Tri-Cities, giving kids a chance to meet their favorite characters in support of local foster families.
In the video above, Royal Family KIDS Founder and Event Coordinator, Chris Mayfield, shares what all the event entails on Wake Up Northwest with the help of three special guests: Cinderella's stepsisters, Drizella and Anastasia, and Rapunzel's Mother Gothel.
From character meet-and-greets to live performances and auctions, the event provides a magical experience for local families. All proceeds benefit the Royal Family KIDS organization, helping to fund the resident Summer Camp, Monthly Club and Mentoring Program for foster children in the area.
The Royal Family Fairy Tale Ball is on Saturday, April 16th from 1:00-3:30 p.m. at the Numerica Pavilion in Kennewick. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets are available for purchase on the event website. More information and photos leading up to the event can be found on the Royal Family Ball Facebook page.
The Numerica Pavilion is located at 2901 Southridge Blvd. in Kennewick.
