TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Local elementary students can soon explore all things STEM at a summer camp through Washington State University Tri-Cities.
The fun and educational experience is designed to spark kids' curiosity about science, technology, engineering and math over the course of five days, from June 27th-July 1st, 2022.
Students entering 4th-6th grade in fall 2022 are eligible to participate.
The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day at the Collaboration Hall on the WSU Tri-Cities campus. Lunch will be provided daily.
The cost is $288 per student, with tuition waivers available for families who qualify for Free or Reduced-Price Lunch.
For more information and to sign up for the Elementary Summer STEM Camp, click here.
