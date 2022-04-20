RICHLAND, Wash. - Now is the time for parents to consider special education evaluation for kids. Understanding and initiating the testing process can help set students up for success next school year.
In the video above, Sageview Youth Psychologist, Dr. Trisha Chase, explains how special education evaluation works, how long it could take, and why it is important this time of year.
Additionally, Dr. Chase shared advice for parents who may be concerned about the process. She writes:
"It is understandable that parents have some fear of the unknown. The most common concern I hear from parents is that they do not want their child being singled out. A child who is having significant struggles in school is already going to be noticed by their teacher and often their classmates. It is not a secret when a student is struggling. I would tell parents to instead focus their attention on getting the child the proper supports they need to be successful at school."
