Partly cloudy and chilly tonight overnight lows in the low to mid 20s brrr be sure to layer up. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with calmer winds and cool temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds increase Friday night bringing a slight chance of snow to the Yakima Valley after 10 pm and low temps in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy winds develop Saturday as the next front moves in bringing a chance of rain/snow mix through the area highs on Saturday bump up a few degrees to the upper 30s and low 40s. The chance of rain/snow mix is possible for the Yakima Valley through Sunday night rain for the Columbia Basin. Rain, snow, rain/snow mix and freezing fog all in the cards for next week!
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 4500 FEET...
* WHAT...Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel along I-84 and SR-204.