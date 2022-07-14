RICHLAND, Wash. -
The number of burrowing owls has gone up at the Hanford Site with the help of better artificial burrows put in by wild life biologists.
The department of fish and wildlife classify burrowing owls as a species of the greatest conservation need, which is why they've been working to bring the population back.
Justin Wilde, Wild Life Biologist for the Hanford Site, said the site has gone from two or three breeding pairs of owls to 14. 13 out of the 14 pairs live in the burrows made specially for them.
Normally the owls find burrows made by other animals, like badgers, to start a nest. Since the 1990's they've been using artificial burrows to help the owl population on the site, according to Wilde.
In the past few years new artificial burrows that allow for easier repair and upkeep have been implemented on the site
"We monitor the owl every single year so over the past decade we've seen a decline we've seen a trend that was downward..." Wilde said. "Now we've started to see that trend go from a dip and start climbing back up, and we hope to continue to climb in the next years"
The owls have eat rodents like mice, as well as snakes and insects like grasshoppers, crickets and beetles according to Wilde, going on to say they are an important part of the food web and dynamic in the local ecosystem.
Wilde works with other species like ground squirrels and elk and said the sound the baby owls make is one of the more unique things he experiences on the site.
Wilde said, "You'll pull these chambers out and you'll be able to look in there and see the baby owls and you can see them and then you reach your hand in to go pull out an owl to band it and they start doing this rattlesnake call and even though you know you just looked at the owls it's good enough mimicry that it makes you almost kind of second-guess yourself."
