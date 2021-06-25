Businesses Changing Hours Due To Heat Wave

Local business owners are bracing themselves for temperatures that aren't just hot, but dangerous.
Jackie Prather is the owner of the 'Rollin' ice cream trucks.
"Once it gets past 110, it gets too hot in there," said Prather.
Some food trucks have A.C. units and some have swamp coolers. Jackie's swamp cooler just won't cut it in this heat.
"It does work and it does a really great job, but I don't see it doing a great job in 110 plus," said Prather.
Joel Watson, Owner of Just Joel's, says his restaurant is already hot, even before they turn on the grill. While cooking, that temperature continues to climb.
"Oh, it'll go through the roof. That grill is anywhere from 350, 400 degrees. Fryer is 350, 400 degrees," said Watson.
Businesses like Just Joel's, with several ac units, still have to close when the weather gets this hot. It's all for the well-being of their employees and customers.
"I got 3 A.C.'s in my little restaurant. It barely keeps it down. You gotta go with the flow and make it work for us. I'd rather just not put my employees through that or even my customers," said Watson.
As we head into the heatwave, you can expect some of your favorite spots to have limited hours or close on days when the heat is through the roof.
"I've been watching the weather, I'm just gonna take it day by day and I really hope people understand I just wanna make sure the team is safe and people don't need to be out here in line passing out for ice cream," said Prather.
"Anytime it gets like anywhere between 100 and 102, I start closing early, these next two weeks ill be closed Monday and Tuesday. Just to keep my people out of the heat, it's not worth it," said Watson.
Remember to look up whether your favorite places are changing their hours on social media or their websites.
"Try and get your butt in some shade if you can, because it is hot," said Prather.