Good Morning,
Partly sunny with patchy early fog and light winds today. Morning temperatures in the 20s-30s, low-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid-upper 40s.
High pressure continues to builds off the west coast resulting in dry and calm conditions across the Pacific Northwest. This ridge will be hanging around through Saturday with high level clouds spilling over the ridge at times. We will likely see areas of late night/early morning low clouds and fog each day. But, with a higher sun angle this time of year we should be able to burn off any fog or low clouds by late morning-early afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
A dry cold front will drop south out of Canada Sunday evening with breezy winds. This should provide us with enough low level mixing to prevent fog formation next Monday and Tuesday, highs in the low-mid 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
Monty