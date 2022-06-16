Mostly cloudy tonight, light winds and warm overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, muggy and there will be a chance of showers mainly in the Cascades/Blues and foothills. Daytime highs in the low to upper 70s.
Unsettled weather conditions from Friday afternoon through Monday with the potential for isolated thunderstorms across the central OR mountains, Blues, and Wallowa Friday and Saturday. A slight chance of stray showers for Yakima and Tri-Cities through the weekend.
Any thunderstorms that do develop could produce brief heavy downpours, strong winds and small hail.
