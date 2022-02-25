Clear and cold tonight lows in the teens and 20s. Saturday starts with clear skies with clouds moving in Saturday afternoon ahead of a strong Pacific front which will bring snow, rain, mix and freezing rain to the region late Saturday night /Sunday morning. Gusty to breezy winds develop with this front for the Grande Ronde Valley (45-50 mph) and Foothills of the Blues (35-45 mph) Temperatures will rise into the 40s Saturday-Sunday-Monday and lows in the 20s and 30s. Freezing rain is possible for the Kittitas/Yakima Valleys Monday morning. Beyond that, an atmospheric river will bring rain to the Mountains and lower elevations for most of next week.
Light Snow... Sunday 1 to 9 AM
- Cascades and Blues: 2-6"
- Upper Yakima Valley - Kittitas Valley: 1/2" or Less
- Lower Valley-Columbia Basin-Foothills: Very light snow, spotty freezing rain - No accumulation (except maybe a light glaze of ice early)
- Spokane: 1-3
- Pullman: 1" or less
