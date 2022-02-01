February is here and we have a cloudy and cold night ahead temperatures will drop into the teens and 20s. Snow will continue tonight in the mountains tapering off overnight with a break in the precipitation until late Wednesday night into Thursday morning when the next weather maker moves with more snow for the Cascades and Blues. Wednesday temperatures drop into the 20s and 30s with mostly cloudy skies and overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.Low clouds and fog return next week...
Calm & Cold Tonight...More Snow In The Mountains
