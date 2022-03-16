Partly to mostly cloudy tonight light northerly flow winds and cooler temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow as a weak front approaches we expect most of the moisture to remain in the Cascades however there is a slight chance of stray showers in the lower elevations with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday partly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the 60s. The next system moves in Friday night Saturday morning with mountain snow showers and scattered rain showers in the lower elevations and breezy winds temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
The 1st day of spring is Sunday look for sunshine breezy winds and temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
