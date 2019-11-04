Happy Monday!
Let's start with the good news. Tri-Cities and Yakima should see some dry, calm days in the coming week. The bad news is an area of high pressure is contributing to an air stagnation advisory that will be in effect through Tuesday.
Lots of sun to get your week started. We'll feel some light winds as well. Those light breezes will continue into our Tuesday. Expect daytime highs in the low to mid 50s and a mix of sun and clouds for both Yakima and the Tri-Cities.
The air stagnation advisory has gone on for multiple days at this point, and it is expected to last through Tuesday morning for most areas. We'll keep an eye on these advisory times and update you as we know more.
Our air quality is a concern because an area of high pressure is still hovering by us. That's preventing the air from circulating the way it should, and is allowing air pollution to build up. Area residents with asthma and other respiratory conditions should limit time outside.
Enjoy the beautiful fall sunshine this week will bring!