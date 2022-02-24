Mostly clear and cold tonight, temperatures will drop into the teens and single digits with calm winds. Friday the gradual warming trend begins with sunny skies and daytime temps moving up to the upper 30s and low 40s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. Saturday starts off nice with mostly sunny skies until the late afternoon clouds move bringing snow to the Cascades and the potential of rain/snow mix to the Yakima & Kittitas Valley. Sunday will be a weather ‘Hat Trick’ with rain, snow, or rain/snow-mix for most of the region. Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week and a very active weather pattern from the Pacific will bring more mountain snow and rain or rain/snow mix through Wednesday.
Calm Night And Gradual Warming Beginning Tomorrow
