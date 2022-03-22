Calm cool quiet night with overnight temperatures in the 40s. Wonderful Wednesday will bring abundant sunshine and temperatures will warm into the upper 60s (Yakima) and low 70s (Columbia Basin) Look for gusty to breezy winds (20-25 mph) in the afternoon and evening with stronger winds (30-40 mph) on the east slopes, Kittitas Valley, Blues and Simcoe highlands. Winds will decrease Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy and just slightly cooler in the low to mid 60s. Dry conditions for the weekend and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.
Calm & Partly Cloudy Tonight...Warm Wonderful Wednesday Ahead!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.