Happy Monday everyone! Can you believe it's already November?! October just flew by! Today will look similar to what we saw on Halloween. Lots of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 50s.
Upper level of high pressure continues to dominate the region keeping us dry. But a weak cold front moving through tomorrow will set the stage for the rest of the week.
Scattered showers and clouds expected Tuesday before a break in weather patterns on Wednesday. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s-near 70º on Wednesday.
Several weather systems push through Thursday-Friday to bring us much needed rain. Temperatures will start to cool as we inch closer to the upcoming weekend. Dry, yet cool Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 40s.