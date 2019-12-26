Happy Thursday everyone!
A calm day ahead, partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-upper 30s. Moving into this evening, temperatures drop down into the 20s with mostly clear skies.
A disturbance will move into the Pacific Northwest tonight into Friday and bring a chance of mainly light snow to the mountains and rain to Western Washington.
In the mountains there could be an 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts. No driving concerns, but as always check pass reports just in case.
There is not a lot of moisture with the disturbance and rain is limited. Showers will depart later Friday and will bring dry weather for Saturday. Moving into Sunday, we could see a couple showers move on through but looks to be light.
Over the next few days, Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s at the higher elevations and 30s to around 40 at the lower elevations. Any precipitation at the lower elevations should be in the form of rain, or a mix of rain and snow with no accumulation.