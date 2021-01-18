Happy Monday! A quiet, chilly, and dry start this morning. We'll start to see temperatures warming up this afternoon to the upper 40s. Lots of sunshine for today! Soak it up while you can!
High pressure holds strong over the Pacific Northwest keeping us dry to start the week. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through Tuesday. We'll continue to see patchy fog in the mornings and late at night.
Little changes are expected for the middle of this week. Many areas staying dry. Forecast models show only precipitation in the mountains through the weekend.
Temperatures will take a nosedive Thursday through Sunday. Expect to see temperatures in the upper 30s-low 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Our next chance of any rain or snow for the lower elevations looks to be on Sunday. Chances are limited, but something to note for the upcoming weekend.